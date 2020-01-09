Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac: “Center financially choking Kerala”

Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac on Thursday blamed the Central government for trying to choke the state economy with its policies.

Speaking to reporters he said the state is heading towards a financial crisis with the center’s interim aid of 8330 crores slashed considerably.”Extreme steps like withholding treasury funds would be necessary to steer clear from the crisis. The bills of state contractors and suppliers will be cleared only on the third week after submission,” he said.

Earlier Kerala government had issued statements blaming the center for a vengeful attitude in framing policies affecting the state.