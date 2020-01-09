Know more about the world’s most powerful passports: Know where India stands

The passport of Japan is the most powerful passport in the world. This has been revealed by the Henley Passport Index. Henley Passport Index periodically measures the power of passports that is most travel friendly passports in the world.

Japanese passport holders can visit 191 countries in the world without visa. Japan is in the top position for the last three years. Japan is followed by Singapore. South Korea and Germany are in the third position.

India slipped two places in 2020 to the 84th place, sharing the spot with Mauritania and Tajikistan. Indians can get visa-free entry to 58 countries.

Pakistanis on the 104th position. Pakistani passport holders can have visa-free access to 32 countries. The Pakistani passport only ranks better than the passports of only three other countries: Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. It shares the fourth spot with Somalia.