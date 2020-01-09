LPG tanker explodes after collision with school bus

A massive tragedy was averted as school children were rescued in time after a head-on collision with an LPG tanker in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday morning. The LPG tanker exploded after the crash and the bus also caught fire. But miraculously, all school students travelling in the bus were rescued in time. No loss of life or any injury were reported from the incident. The accident took place in early morning hours in Surat’s Olpad area when the LPG tanker crashed and overturned on the main road.

The LPG tanker exploded due to the impact of the accident. the school bus also caught fire. But due to alertness of staff travelling in the bus, all school children were taken to safety immediately. Loud explosions could be heard from a distance. People are still in shock even as the fire department is trying to douse the massive flame.