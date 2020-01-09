Major road in UAE closed

A major road leading to a popular tourist destination in UAE has been closed. The road to Jebel Jais has been closed by the Ras Al Khaimah authorities. The road was closed on Thursday evening due to rain.

The Ras Al Khaimah police informed that the road has been closed keeping in mind the safety of the residents, and the authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

The road closure comes after parts of UAE received rainfall because of cloud seeding.