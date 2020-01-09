Markets and Sensex breaths relief as US-Iran tension recedes

As the growing tension between US and Iran receded Yesterday, the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) index Sensex breathed relief and climbed 400 points. The National Stock Exchange(NSE) jumped to over 120 points on Thursday morning.

The world was cross fingered with the assassination of a top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American drone attack to which Iran vowed retaliation. Yesterday soon after the funeral of Soleimani Iranian ballistic missiles hit US airbase in Iraq killing 80 US troops. World leaders rushed to offline diplomacy to defuse the situation which showed up with two sides maintaining restraint.

The US Congress is expected to pass an anti-war bill as the already troubled world economy could not withstand another war.