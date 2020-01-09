Multiple attacks on women rocks the state

Three teenage girls from Kerala were brutally attacked in the past three days in separate incidents. Of them, two have been killed and one is battling for her life.

In two of the cases, the girls were allegedly attacked by stalkers after they rejected the advances of the men, according to the police. In one case, the victim was attacked after she parted ways with a man she was in a relationship with, said police, adding that the man later committed suicide.

According to the state women’s commission, there have been seven such attacks in Kerala in the past six months.

The body of Eva Antony (17) from Kochi, who went missing Tuesday, was found at a tea plantation in Tamil Nadu the same night with stab injuries, said police. Twenty-year-old Safar Sha has been arrested, and it is alleged that he killed the Class XII student after she rejected his proposal.

“For the past eight months, he had been disturbing my daughter even after she rejected his advances. I used to take her to school every day as she feared him. He might have blackmailed her into making the journey with him,’’ said Eva’s father Vinod Antony.

At Kakkanad near Kochi, 17-year-old Noorjahan was stabbed Monday allegedly by 20-year-old Amal.

After his arrest, Amal told police that he attacked Noorjahan because she rejected his advances. The girl has sustained 20 stab wounds and is now battling for life.

In another incident, 19-year-old Ashika from Karakkonam in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked in broad daylight Monday. Anu (24) slit her throat with a knife and later attempted to kill himself. Ashika died on the spot and Anu is at a hospital.