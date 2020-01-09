Over 4 lakh people to get citizenship under CAA

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the finance minister in Assam and the NEDA convenor has said that 3.5 to 4 lakh people will get Indian citizenship in Assam under the new Citizenship Amendment Act.

No new people will get citizenship under the CAA. Those who are likely to get citizenship had settled earlier in the state during Congress rule.

“Everything related to granting citizenship will be clear once the application process is over. People will get to know whether we are right or not” , said Sarma.

The BJP leader made it clear that the government is ready to hold discussions with the protesters on CAA and NRC. But the protesters are politically motivated and are targeting BJP.