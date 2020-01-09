Three IS terrorists accused in murder were arrested by police

Three militants belonging to ISIS were arrested by Delhi police. The Special Cell of New Delhi police has arrested them after an encounter in Wazirabad area of Northeast Delhi.

The police has recovered arms and ammunitions from them. The arrested have identified as Khaja Moideen, Abdul Samad, and Syed Ali Nawaz . All three are from Tamil Nadu.

The police also informed that they were arrested after a brief exchange of fire. They arrested were also accused in murder of Hindu Munnani leader.

The arrested were interrogated by the special team of Delhi police. The police informed that the arrested were controlled by a foreign module via mobile phones. The arrested militants were planning for terror attacks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.