“ We have to fix some things and we will fix them”: BJP leader Uma Bharti on JNU violence

Former union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharati has said that some thinkers in the country are trying to make our environment. The BJP leader was reacting to the violence in JNU.

“There are some thinkers in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but is highly venomous… Efforts are being made to make environment venomous… We have to fix some things and we will fix them,”.

On Sunday, January 5 some masked goons entered the JNU and brutally attacked the students and teachers. Around 30 people were injured in the attack. The attack has ignited nationwide protest by students.