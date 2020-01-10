6 Killed, 13 injured in blast inside a mosque

Six persons including a police officer lost their lives and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque. The balso took place in a mosque in Quetta in Balochistan province in Pakistan. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the blast.
The blast took place in a seminary in the Ghousabad area. Rescue operation is going on.
The blast comes three days after a motorbike blew up near a defence checkpost killing 2 and injuring 14.
