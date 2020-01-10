Actress Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on JNU Violence

National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also busy promoting her upcoming flick Panga gave her reaction on the ongoing JNU issue after being asked by a media house during an interaction.

She said, ‘masked mob attack occurred at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently being investigated and understood that there are two sides namely JNU and ABVP in the university. I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside boys hostel where some boys used to follow and murder anyone in broad daylight.’’

‘’One a boy jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him. I would like to say that in these gang wars and is managed by some powerful and dangerous people which leaves both the sides physically hurt and such things should not be made a national issue. Police should take some into custody and beat the hell out of them. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it”, she added.