Actress Monalisa’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most stylish vamps of the television industry right now and there is no doubt to it. Monalisa has won billions of hearts with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her sexy pictures in a pastel pink lehenga teamed up with subtle makeup, jewellery, kohl in eyes and hair tied up with soft curls.

Monalisa looks stunning in her latest pictures and it will make you go weak in the knees. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ‘2020, you have been nothing less than a dream. My first show as a judge! Ladies and gentlemen presenting the first of it kind show – #VigoComedyMahaSabha by the talented team of @indianstorytellers Streaming live from 15th Jan 2020 on @voot .’