Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn reacts to JNU violence; See what he said

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn made it clear that he was not informed well enough to talk about the JNU violence. He took his micro blogging website to give his opinion. The actor also said that one should wait for

‘proper facts to emerge’.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Earlier many Bollywood celebrities have come out on the streets extending their solidarity with the attacked students in JNU. Bollywood actress Deepika padukone has even visited the NJU campus.