Community Iftars and nationwide fasts to be against CAA

As protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register continue unabated across India, a call for a nationwide fast, to be held on January 10, has been sent out.

The posters for the ‘#ektaroza’ invoke Mahatma Gandhi and how he in January 1948 “began his final fast to end communal violence”, and are encouraging people form all faiths to join in to show solidarity. Several politicians have also spread the word on Twitter, including senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Ever since the law was passed by both houses of parliament in December 2019, there have been dozens of large scale peaceful protests in different parts of the country. A majority of the protests have been peaceful. Students, women, young boys and girls, and Indian minorities have taken the lead in these protests.

The protestors are demanding a repeal of CAA, which the protestors believe could prove to be dangerous for Indian minorities and the poor if combined with the NRC.