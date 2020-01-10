“Dawood Ibrahim suffering from Gangrene”,reveals underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala

Lakdawala, a close confidant and former member of D-Company, told the officials that he had met Dawood several times. He also said that Dawood also goes on sacred Haj trips regularly. The confessions that are part of the Mumbai Police’s probe shows how comfortably Dawood Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan. Needless to say, it proves that the officials in Pakistan have given sanctuary to India’s Most Wanted terrorist.

Ejaz Lakdawala, who has been on run for 21 years, was arrested in Patna on Thursday. The police officials have said that the Underworld don was trying to flee India. He was nabbed right before he could execute his plan of slipping into Nepal via Raxaul. The success came after Lakdawala’s daughter provided vital clues. “Our efforts gained momentum after the arrest of Lakdawala’s daughter Shifa Shahid Shaikh at Mumbai Airport on December 28 when she was travelling to Nepal on a fake passport,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Saxena.