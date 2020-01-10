Etihad Airways announced worldwide sales: Details inside

The Abu Dhabi based airlines, Etihad Airways has announced its ‘January Global Sale’. By this passengers can avail the opportunity to travel to popular cities and tourist destinations with a low fare.The passengers can fly from January 20 to November 25,2020.

The fare to London from Abu Dhabi starts from Dh.2343 in economy and Dh.11,949 for business class. From Abu Dhabi to London it will cost Dh.4843 and to Rome Dh.2683. The fare to Shanghai from Abu Dhabi is Dh.2038.

Tickets to Amman costs Dh.1503 for economy and Dh.5479 for business class. To Bangkok it will cost Dh.2143 for economy and Dh.9054 for business class.

The sales fares is available till midnight January 23,2020 at www.etihad.com