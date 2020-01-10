Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the easing crude oil prices and positive opening in the global markets supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.25 and then rallied upwards and settled at 71.14 registering a gain of 7 paise.

The Indian rupee has ended trading at 71.21 losing around 48 paise against the US dollar on Thursday.

The ‘ Dollar Index’ which measures the the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies has declined by 0.03% to 97.42