Former Congress MLA joins Aam Aadmi Party

Former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from Iqbal, the five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors — Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi — also joined the Aam Aadmi Party, the AAP posted a photo on Twitter.