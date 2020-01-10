JNU violence: Over 70 WhatsApp groups under scanner

A senior police officer said they had identified at least 70 administrators of two WhatsApp groups, where the attack on members of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) was allegedly planned.

According to the police, they were very close to identifying the culprits behind Sunday’s attack and had zeroed in on a few suspects.

The dump data of the mobile phones of those present on the university campus on Sunday was collected and being scanned, the police said.

So far, the police have spoken to more than 100 people from the campus, including students, teachers, wardens and witnesses.

After the incident, several students shared screenshots of conversations in certain WhatsApp groups, alleging that the attack on them was planned. A police officer said they had now identified at least 70 administrators of two WhatsApp groups.

The police, however, said they were trying to identify all the members of the two WhatsApp groups and will be questioning them to probe their involvement in the attack.

After the police made a public appeal requesting people to share information, footage and video clips related to the incident, several students came forward to share the details.