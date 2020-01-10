“Left leaders led mobs who destroyed public property’: Smriti Irani on JNU violence

Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that the design by the left has been unveiled as the Delhi police released the evidences against them in the JNU violence.

“Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence,’ Smriti Irani tweeted.

Earlier the Delhi police has released the pictures of nine suspected identified with criminal cases registered by the police.The list includes the name of Aishe Ghosh the president of JNU students union and other left leaders.