Madras High Court grants parole to Rajiv Gandhi case convict

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has granted a 15-days parole to Ravichandran, one of the seven convicts serving a life sentence for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

High court judges justice T Raja and justice B Pugazhendhi had directed the Tamil Nadu prisons department to allow Ravichandran to go on parole from January 10 to January 25. Ravichandran’s mother Rajeswari had approached the high court for parole to her 48-year-old son, citing that she wants to spend some time with him.

Police have said Ravichandran has gone to his house in Aruppukkottai in Virudhunagar district. Police have installed CCTV cameras and deployed policemen to monitor his movements in his house in Meenambikai Nagar in Aruppukkottai town in Virudhunagar district.

AG Perarivalan, Murugan, Nalini, Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are the other convicts in the assassination case of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Perarivalan, Nalini and Payas have been granted parole before.

Gandhi was killed in a suicide attack by a woman bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Dhanu, in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumpedur on May 21, 1991, during an election rally.