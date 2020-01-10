“Pakistan one of the safest places right now in the world”,says WI cricketer Chris Gayle

“Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get a presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?” Gayle, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for the Chottogram Challengers, said during a media interaction in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka recently became the first side to tour Pakistan for a Test series in 10 years. Following the culmination of the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani had said that Pakistan is safe.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani said.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” he added.