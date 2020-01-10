Salman Khan announce his Eid release: Details inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced the title of his 2021 Eid release. The actor made announcement through his micro blogging website.

“Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI… STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI…EID 2021,” tweeted Salman Khan.

The film is titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will hit the theatres on Eid 2021, which will be around May 21. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On this year Eid Salman Khan’s new film directed by Prabhu Deva titled ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be released.

The film is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.