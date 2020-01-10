See the shocking video of a child falling off running car and surviving miraculously

A video of a child falling off running car and surviving miraculously has been viral on social media. The video shows the shocking moment a child falls out of car and misses being run over by an oncoming vehicle by mere seconds.

The clip, 31-seconds-long, shows a car taking a sharp turn on a meandering road. Suddenly, the car’s door flings open and a child stumbles out of the moving vehicle on to the road. All the vehicles on the road – including a bus and a bike – stop promptly and the child misses being badly hurt by inches.

Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with childrens. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids wont be as lucky as this one. #Staysafe #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/qfnf1rMrox — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 9, 2020

The video is a CCTV footage from Kerala. This CCTV footage was shared on YouTube on December 26. The video has been shared on micro blogging website by IPS officer Pankaj Nain.