See the shocking video of a child falling off running car and surviving miraculously

Jan 10, 2020, 12:10 am IST
A video of a child falling off running car and surviving miraculously has been viral on social media.  The video shows the shocking  moment a child falls out of car and misses being run over by an oncoming vehicle by mere seconds.

The clip, 31-seconds-long, shows a car taking a sharp turn on a meandering road. Suddenly, the car’s door flings open and a child stumbles out of the moving vehicle on to the road. All the vehicles on the road – including a bus and a bike – stop promptly and the child misses being badly hurt by inches.

The video is a CCTV footage from Kerala. This CCTV footage was shared on YouTube on December 26. The video has been shared  on micro blogging website by IPS officer Pankaj Nain.

 

 

