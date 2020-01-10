“They found 3,000 condoms, but not find missing JNU student Najeeb”,says Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar spoke to the crowd outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development,Kanhaiya Kumar stated, “Abuse us as much as you want. Call us anti-nationals. But it won’t help your kids get jobs. It won’t provide you with security. It would not help you get basic amenities. I can understand your frustration. Getting admission here is not easy.”

Since Sunday’s assault in the JNU university, during which masked men targeted pupils and instructors making significantly more than 20 hurt, the college has additionally been dealing with the brunt of assault on social networking. Casting the “tukde tukde” slur (a right-wing coinage implying that the pupils tend to be anti-nationals), numerous in social networking had expressed the viewpoint that the pupils deserved every little thing they got.

The Karnataka product of this BJP had tweeted: “For too long, Leftists have been treated with kid gloves. No wonder this “good for absolutely nothing breed” has grown like a Weed. It is time #JNU Tukde Tukde Gang is identified & punished for its acts of violence. Future of India can’t be at the mercy of Leftist Goons”..

The 33-year-old — who was simply main of this JNU student union and contains a sedition situation against him — additionally had a barb or two for the authorities, that has presumably already been mute spectators to Sunday’s attack. Students alleged that the authorities endured in the college gates although the masked attackers continued rampage. Later, they facilitated the escape of this goons, which is the reason why maybe not just one was arrested, the pupils said.

“They (the police) could not find Najeeb but they found 3000 condoms in the dustbins of JNU. Don’t know how they managed to count,” Kanhaiya Kumar thought to cheers and guffaws from their market.