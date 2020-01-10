Uma Bharti equates Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Jinnah

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of instilling fear among Muslims over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Jinnah is no more but Rahul Jinnah & Priyanka Jinnah are there who are disturbing environment & instilling fear among Muslims on CAA,” Uma Bharti said.

He further claimed that the father of Congress interim president was a soldier in Mussolini’s army. “Did anyone of us say that Sonia Gandhi’s father was a soldier in Mussolini’s army in Italy?” she added.

While addressing a meeting Uma Bharti said, “Since she (Sonia Gandhi) is our daughter-in-law and married in our country, we respect her from the bottom of our hearts.”