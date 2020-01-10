“When a law is passed by Parliament it has to be accepted. CAA is a good law”: Senior Congress leader supports CAA

Giving a shock to the Congress leadership a senior Congress leader and former MP from Goa has come supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. John Fernandes, the former president of Congress state committee in Goa has criticised AICC leadership for protesting against CAA.

“When a law is passed by Parliament it has to be accepted. Even if the prime minister is not from my party, I should accept him because he is PM of India,” Mr Fernandes said.

” When a law is passed by Parliament, no one should be instigated by the opposition to say anything against it on the streets”, he added. Can laws be made on the streets. Then It is law of the Jungle. These topics are not to be debated once passed by Parliament”, added the Congress leader.

“I don’t think it is appropriate, what is going on. I know how it started. It started at Jamia Millia Islamia, I was a director to that board and I know how it was functioning therefore I resigned from that board.”, John Fernandes responded to the protests by the students.