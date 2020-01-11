Army Chief Naravane, “ready to reclaim POK if Center gives the nod”

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane in a Press Conference today said that the Indian Army is fully-fledged to reclaim the Pak Occupied Kashmir if the Center gives a nod. When asked about the threats of neighboring Pakistan and China Narwane replied that the Army is ready to face any challenges thrown at it. He added that the army is getting a four-tier basic structural revamp to cope with the present situation.

Army chief’s comments follow home minister Amit Shahs speech in the house hinting POK to be Indian territory. When asked his comments are related to HM’s speech he said, ” Parliament has declared POK to be Indian territory.If we (Army) are ordered to reclaim POK territory we will retake the land”