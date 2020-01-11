Benefits of golden milk, and steps to prepare it easily at home

Indians, especially those from N.India at cold weather almost traditionally consume hot golden milk. The delectable drink is named so since its color gives an impression of dissolved gold in milk if prepared properly. Grounded pure turmeric contains powerful antioxidant curcumin which when mixed up with the goodness of milk creates a delicious and healthy bright yellow beverage best to enjoy during winters.

The soothing warmness will start to show its effect on patients suffering from flu right at the time it is being enjoyed. Sore throat, running nose, and body ache will start to relieve soon afterward. Besides being a flu killer turmeric milk is also beneficial for sprains and joint inflammation, diabetes, heart health and stimulating the brain. It is also good for skin and bones.

Turmeric milk is also known to improve the mood as the curcumin acts similar to antidepressants in case studies.

Steps to prepare turmeric milk:

Golden milk is easy to make at home. For a single serving of golden milk or about one cup, simply follow this recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (120ml) of milk

1 tsp of turmeric

1 small piece of grated ginger or 1/2 tsp of ginger powder

1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

1 pinch of ground black pepper

1 tsp of honey or maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

To make the golden milk, simply mix all ingredients in a small saucepan or pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until fragrant and flavorful. Strain the drink through a fine strainer into mugs and top with a pinch of cinnamon.