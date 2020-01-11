CAA : “Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India”,says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-ruled Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making ‘provocative statements’.

The remarks were made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where current political situation, including the protests against the CAA and the NRC, and the violence in various campuses, including at JNU, were discussed.

In her opening remarks, the Congress president urged the CWC to “categorically declare that millions of Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India in their struggle for equality, equal protection of the laws, justice and dignity” as the CAA is “a big issue before us.”

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

“The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” she said.

“Thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realised the grave harm the CAA implementation will cause. They have taken to the streets braving the cold as well as the police brutalities. I salute their courage, their abiding faith in the values of the Constitution of India, and their determination to defend and protect those values. We are inspired by their struggle,” she said.