‘CAA notification will be only on paper,’ says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Addressing an anti-CAA-NRC demonstration in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister said that her government doesn’t accept the notification issued by the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We do not accept the notification issued by the government. It’s anti-constitutional. We can’t allow citizenship based on religion. The CAA notification will be only on paper, it will never be implemented. We would not allow it,” Banerjee said during a dharna against CAA.

“We do not accept NRC. We do not accept CAA,” adding that citizenship is the right of the people of India.

Banerjee also said that the peaceful movement against CAA and NRC will continue in West Bengal.