Chief of Indian Army Naravane,”Forces allegiance is towards the core values mentioned in preamble to constitution”

In his first press meet after taking charge on December 31, Army Chief said the forces allegiance is towards protecting the core values as mentioned in the preamble of the constitution ‘Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

Speaking to media he said a comprehensive 4 -tier restructuring of the Army is underway and the training of the forces would henceforth be on future wars “which will be network-centric and complex”.

“We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along the northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems,” he said.