Chris Gayle,” Pakistan one of safest places in world right now”

Once a nightmare for visiting Cricket teams after the terrorist attack on Srilankan players, Pakistan is again deemed to be a safe place for Cricket lovers. Pak PM Imran Khan’s strict policies to curb extremism and aligning charity funds to meet international regulations had brought a comparatively better peace to the yester strewn nation.

The Carribean hurricane batsman, Chris Gayle commented on this yesterday, “Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?” Gayle, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for the Chottogram Challengers, said during a media interaction in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka recently became the first side to tour Pakistan for a Test series in 10 years. Following the culmination of the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani had said that Pakistan is safe. “We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani said.