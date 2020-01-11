“Don’t teach me”: CM Mamata Banerjee to Left-wing students

Left students Saturday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan.

The students, chanting Azadi and ‘Shame shame’ broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi, who they said is behind CAA and NRC.

Banerjee, who had earlier addressed the TMC demonstration before leaving to attend a light and sound show with PM Modi at Millennium Park near the iconic Howrah Bridge, was caught by surprise when she returned to find the dais virtually surrounded by the Left-wing students from Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Calcutta University and even Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.Shortly before Banerjee returned to the site, Left-aligned students had broken through three police barricades to reach the TMC students’ wing’s protest venue, leading to complete chaos.

Banerjee pleaded with the students to protest peacefully. ‘I plead with you. Carry on your demonstration. Let us carry out ours. There should not be any unrest.’

Since the Left-wing students were shouting slogans against the Delhi Police and the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banerjee said, ‘If you want to express your anger against Delhi Police, go to Delhi. Kolkata Police is not Delhi Police.’

Without budging, the Left-minded students began shouting their ‘Azadi’ slogans. In return, Mamata and her supporters raised their no-NRC slogans. She seemed to be losing temper at one point in time. ‘Don’t teach me how to conduct a movement,’ she shouted.

There was a huge police contingent at the spot and Banerjee was surrounded by her security personnel. Kolkata mayor and urban development minister Firhad Hakim was also present on the dais with her.

Some of the Jadavpur University students who gheraoed Babul Supriyo in September were also present in the gathering.

‘I have nothing to say against your protests. You have all the right to protest. But I request you all to please maintain peace,’ Banerjee appealed.

She led the chanting of, ‘Chhatra Oikyo Zindabaad (Long live the unity of students), ‘Andolone Gondogol Cholbe Na (Say no to trouble in protests) and Amra Sobai Shanti Chai (We all want peace).

At one point, Mamata Banerjee started shouting ‘CAA shame, shame,’ while Leftist students chanted ‘Narendra Modi go back’. When the Leftist students shouted ‘Azadi’ slogans, Mamata Banerjee chanted ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’.