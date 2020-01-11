PM Modi shares video of light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge : Watch Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day long visit to Kolkata.With an aim to expand the “cultural space” of Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated four restored heritage buildings of the city namely Old Currency Building, Belvedere House and Metcalfe House and three refurbished galleries of the iconic Victoria Memorial, from the Old Currency Building.

He then inaugurated light and sound show at the Howrah Bridge to mark the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust.

PM @narendramodi inaugurated light and sound show at the iconic #HowrahBridge, as a part of 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust. pic.twitter.com/ScOhvNxFxS — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 11, 2020