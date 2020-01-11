Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi shares video of light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge : Watch Here

Jan 11, 2020, 11:37 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day long visit to Kolkata.With an aim to expand the “cultural space” of Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated four restored heritage buildings of the city namely Old Currency Building, Belvedere House and Metcalfe House and three refurbished galleries of the iconic Victoria Memorial, from the Old Currency Building.

He then inaugurated light and sound show at the Howrah Bridge to mark the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust.

 

