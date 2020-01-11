“Quetta mosque attack an act of cowardice”, Pak PM Imran Khan

The blasts at Quetta mosque which killed more than 15 devotees offering the Friday mass prayer is an ‘act of cowardly terrorism’, said Pak PM Imran Khan. Several were wounded severely at the blast which occurred at the relatively serene Quetta of Balochistan province.

A Dy, SP (DSP), Amanullah was among the 15 people killed in the incident,” the main aim of the blast would be to take his life” Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said. An immediate report on the mosque attack is issued by Pak PM’s office.