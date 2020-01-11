See the disturbing video of a snake vomiting a plastic bottle

A video shared by an Indian Forest Officer has become viral on the social media. The video also taught us the ill effects of plastic. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

The 48-second-clip shows a snake lying on the ground. Strangely, its belly looks swollen as if it’s eaten something only moments ago. A man can be seen prodding the snake using a long stick. The snake suddenly begins to regurgitate what it has swallowed. After a few attempts, it finally vomits out a green plastic bottle.

“When it comes to plastic there is nothing called as throwing away,” writes Kaswan. “See how single use plastic like bottles are affecting the wildlife and other species,” Parveen Kaswan captioned the video.

The video was shared on Twitter on January 10. The video has garnered over 13,900 views.