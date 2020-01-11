‘You are not in Pakistan’, says Assembly Speaker to Congress MLA over Poster against CAA

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi asked Congress MLA Imran Khedawala to maintain decorum in the House and said “you are not in Pakistan” during a discussion on a resolution supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday. The resolution, moved by the BJP government, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for bringing in the “historic” amendment.

During the debate, Congress’ Khedawala, first-time MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia seat in Ahmedabad, displayed a poster against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) written in his own blood. The poster had “Boycott CAA/NCR/NPR” written on it.

As Khedawala had shown it to the media before the session started, Trivedi said he had seen it (on TV) and the MLA need not wave it in the House.

“You are not in Pakistan. You have already showed it,” said Trivedi when Khedawala suddenly raised the poster.