Airlines in UAE cancels 13 flights due to bad weather 

A UAE based airlines has cancelled 13 flights due to bad weather in the country. Fly Dubai has cancelled its flights. The announcement has made on its Facebook page.

List of cancelled flights on 12 January:

FZ 1040 Salalah (SLL) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 174 Alexandria (HBE) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 1681/2 Dubai (DXB) – Naples (NAP) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 203/4 Dubai (DXB) – Erbil (EBL) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 205/6 Dubai (DXB) – Sulaimaniyah (ISU) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 215/6 Dubai (DXB) – Baghdad (BGW) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 221/2 Dubai (DXB) – Najaf (NJF) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 301/2 Dubai (DXB) – Kabul (KBL) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 055/6 Dubai (DXB) – Kuwait (KWI) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 601/2 Dubai (DXB) – Djibouti (JIB) – Dubai (DXB)

FZ 1586 Krabi (KBV) – Yangon (RGN)

FZ 1227/8 Dubai (DXB) – Basra (BSR) – Dubai (DXB)

The airline urged passengers to arrive 3 hours before their flight’s departure time and has asked them to contact the flight’s customer centre on (+971) 600 544 445 to rebook on another flydubai flight.