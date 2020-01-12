CWC demands an immediate stop for CAA and NPR process

The Congress Working Committee yesterday accused BJP led NDA to misuse its brute majority to force its ‘divisive and discriminatory agenda’ on to the nation.

The senior leaders of Congress party chaired by President Sonia Gandhi discussed socio-political and the economic downfall of the nation and passed a resolution “suppression of the voice of youth and the students of India”.The CWC took special note on the unrest amoung the students in the most revered Universities like DU, JNU, Jamia Milia University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, and the AMU.

“The Modi government has unleashed the entire might of the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of the youth and students across the country. The prime minister and the BJP government have betrayed the trust of the youth,” the resolution stated.