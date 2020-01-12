Huge explosion in Mumbai chemical plant kills 6

An under-construction chemical plant in Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra exploded with a huge bang Saturday evening around 7:15 PM. The powerful explosion shattered the window panes of all surrounding buildings and the bang was heard at a radius of 15 km. The explosion brought down the whole factory.

At least six people were killed and some are missing.7 people suffered injuries. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, a statement from his office said. The chief minister was monitoring the relief and rescue operation himself and NDRF(National Disaster Response Force) is summoned for action.