India’s own Tejas figher plane succesfully lands on aircraft carrier in major milestone to Navy

India has entered the elite club of nations with technological prowess to design aircrafts capable of landing on aircraft carriers. The nation achieved this feat on Saturday with the updated naval version of indigenously built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft landing atop the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya.

The successful arrested landing was carried out on Saturday at 10:00 AM as per DRDO sources. Arrested landing is necessary as the deck length of aircraft carriers is limited. The naval version of Tejas is still under development phase.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said the successful landing of the aircraft on INS Vikramaditya is a “great event” in the history of the Indian fighter aircraft development program. He congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the successful test.