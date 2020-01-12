ISL: Kerala Blasters beats ATK

In football, Kerala Blasters FC defeated Atletico Kolkata in the Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Kerala blasters defeated ATK by 1-0. Haricharan Narsari has scored the victory goal for Kerala Blasters.

By this victory Kerala Blasters rise to sixth position in the point table. Kerala Blasters has 14 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile ATK is placed in the third position with 21 points from 12 matches.