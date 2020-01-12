Security forces shoots down 2 terrorists in Pulwama, Hunt for one on-going

The Pulwama sector of Kashmir woke up early on Sunday hearing gunshots exchanged between Security forces and terrorists. The tension is ongoing with the forces surrounding the area for a holed-up terrorist.

Two terrorists were slain in the gun dwell. Army sources said the forces besieged the Tral area of Pulwama, southern Kashmir on receiving information of terrorist presence. The army was attacked by the terrorists during the search operation which ensued the battle. Gunshots can still be heard from the region.