Torrential rains in UAE: Schools closed,Today’s exams postponed

Heavy rains caused flash floods in UAE and many schools will remain shut today owing to the damages caused due to floods.Today’s scheduled exams will also be postponed to the date which will be declared later.

Some schools will remain closed on Sunday for clean-up operations and to protect students and staff from potential upcoming rains.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) allows Dubai schools to decide independently whether to remain open or closed under such circumstances.A circular of GEMS Our Own Indian school in a circular said, “The CASE examination for Grade 10 Mathematics (Basic and Standard) scheduled to be held on January 12 will now be postponed to January 19.”