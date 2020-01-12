Wax replica of Harry and Meghan removed from amoung the British royals in Madame Tussauds

Following the announcement of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will be stepping back from their royal duties their real-life replicas of waxworks have been removed from the British Royal gallery of Madame Tussauds museum.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” said the museum general manager Steve Davies. The announcement by the once Duke and Duchess of Sussex was made on Wednesday that they are stepping down from royal responsibilities and will divide time between the UK and North America.

Inside sources report that Harry and Meghan wished to live in a waged system rather than trying to fit themselves in caged royal chores.