Airports Authority of India announces temporary shut down of flight operations: Check Dates

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced that the flight operations will be suspended temporarily on some days at New Delhi Airport. The AAi has announced that all flight operations will be suspended for two hours at Indira Gandhi International Airport on some days prior to Republic Day.

The 2-hours shut down of flight operations will be imposed on seven days in January. January – 18,20,21,22,23,24,25,26. Nof flights will be allowed to take off or land at the airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm.