“Amit Shah’s name not leveling to the nationalism he propounds, Change it first”, Eminent historian Irfan Habib

Taking a dig at Union home minister Amit Shah, renowned historian Prof. Irfan Habib said that the minister should change his last name as ‘Shah’ is a Persian name. Prof. Irfan Habib was delivering his speech at an event organized by Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college and hospital. He said referring to a series of name changes by BJP leaders, pertaining to erstwhile Mughal rulers on grounds of them being anti-national , Amit Shah should first change his name.

“Amit Shah’s name is not leveling to the nationalism he propounds, Change it first” He also criticized PM Modi for the govt current policies. Aiming at the nomination of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna, Prof. Irfan Habib said that Savarkar was a close accomplice of Nathuram Godse and the court acquitted Savarkar from the conspirator’s list of Mahatma Gandhi murder due to lack of substantial evidence.

Prof.Irfan Habib made headlines two weeks ago at the event of Indian history Congress at Trivandrum Kerala when the historian had an open duel with the Kerala Governor who supported the Union government’s new civilian laws.