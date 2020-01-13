BJP sends defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs. 500 Crore

BJP has served defamation notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s theme song “Lage Raho Kejriwal”, in which the AAP has used the clippings of the songs of Bhojpuri films featuring Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari. The party’s theme song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” has been tweeted on the twitter account of the party on January 11. On Twitter, AAP also wrote that “this song is so good that even Sir Manoj Tiwari is also dancing on it”.

Taking cognizance of this, BJP has served a notice of defamation on Kejriwal and also demanded damages of Rs 500 crore. The Legal and Legislative Department of BJP has also made a complaint to the Election Commission in this context.