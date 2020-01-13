Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading.

The positive opening of Indian as well as global share market has helped the upward rally of the Indian rupee. Weakening of US dollar, easing crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows has also supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 70.82 against the US dollar registering a gain of 12 paise. Indian rupee has ended trading at 70.94 against US dollar on Friday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.02% to 97.33.